Man held after €117,000 worth of cocaine discovered at Dublin checkpoint

An image of the seizure shared by gardaí.

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí discovered €117,000 worth of cocaine at a checkpoint in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí say they stopped the man in his van at a checkpoint on the Outer Ring Road in Clondalkin at about 6pm yesterday evening. A search of the van was carried out and 1.7kg of cocaine was discovered.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

He can be held at the direction of gardaí for up to 24 hours or a maximum of one week when authorised by the District or Circuit Court.