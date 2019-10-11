This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man chased by gardaí and €130,000 in cocaine seized in Co Wicklow

A bag containing 1.8 kilos of cocaine was found under a parked car.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 11 Oct 2019, 1:14 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in Co Wicklow after a short chase, and seized €130,000 worth of drugs.

As part of an ongoing operation by Gardaí into the sale and supply of controlled substances, gardaí from Bray and Bray District Drugs Unit observed a man acting suspiciously on the Bray Main Street, Killarney Road area of Bray yesterday.

When approached by gardaí, the man in his 20s fled on foot.

Following a brief foot pursuit, a man was arrested and a bag was also located from under a parked car. Further examination of the plastic bag found it contained approximately 1.8 kilos of cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €130,000.

The man was arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and was conveyed to Bray Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

