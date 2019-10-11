Man chased by gardaí and €130,000 in cocaine seized in Co Wicklow

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in Co Wicklow after a short chase, and seized €130,000 worth of drugs.

As part of an ongoing operation by Gardaí into the sale and supply of controlled substances, gardaí from Bray and Bray District Drugs Unit observed a man acting suspiciously on the Bray Main Street, Killarney Road area of Bray yesterday.

When approached by gardaí, the man in his 20s fled on foot.

Following a brief foot pursuit, a man was arrested and a bag was also located from under a parked car. Further examination of the plastic bag found it contained approximately 1.8 kilos of cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €130,000.

The man was arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and was conveyed to Bray Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.