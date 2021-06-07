Man charged over €120,000 cocaine seizure in Laois

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with a €120,000 cocaine seizure in Portlaoise.
The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Saturday afternoon after gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise.
Cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was found in the vehicle.
The man was detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.
He appeared before Tullamore District Court this morning, charged in connection with the seizure.
