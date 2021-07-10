Gardaí targeting international drug traffickers seize shipping containers in the Netherlands

GARDAÍ HAVE TAKEN control of several shipping containers in the Netherlands which they suspect contain significant amounts of cocaine.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by Revenue Customs Service and the Irish Naval Service are currently involved in an investigation targeting people suspected to be involved in international drug trafficking.

Gardaí said the investigation is being coordinated through Europol and involves participation by Dutch Police.

The investigation involves a particular focus on a suspected attempt to traffic cocaine into Ireland, from Colombia, by using shipping containers.

It involves police forces from multiple countries, as part of a fight against a global organised crime alliance.

Gardaí said officers have “taken possession of particular containers, following their arrival in The Netherlands”.

A spokesman added: “It is suspected that a quantity of cocaine may be concealed in the containers. However, the presence of cocaine within the containers cannot be confirmed until such time as necessary examination and analysis is undertaken.”

The operation is underway and updates will follow later.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor