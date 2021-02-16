#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Advertisement

Coillte reveals Ireland's ten most popular forests as some visitor numbers triple during 2020

2.2 million people visited the country’s most popular forests from March onwards.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 1:48 PM
14 minutes ago 2,498 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5355976
Image: Shutterstock/Lillac
Image: Shutterstock/Lillac

COILLTE HAS REVEALED that visitor numbers to its forests increased by almost 40% during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures released by the State-owned forestry company show that 2.2 million people visited the country’s fifty most popular forests from the beginning of March to the end of December last year - a 38% increase 1.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Visitor numbers to some of the most popular forests in Dublin, Kildare and Monaghan were two or three times higher than they were before the first lockdown began in March.

The Dublin Mountains (the majority of which is comprised of Ticknock Forest) was the country’s most popular forest last year, doubling its visitors from around 30,000 in February to almost 61,000 in December.

It was followed by Rossmore Forest Park in Monaghan, which more than doubled its visitors from 10,399 in February to 24,713 in December.

The number of people visiting Donadea Forest Park in Kildare, the country’s sixth-most popular forest in February with 4,773 visitors, more than tripled to 14,335 by December to make it the third-most popular forest in the country that month.

Tintern Abbey in Wexford, Jenkinstown Wood in Kilkenny, Hazelwood in Sligo, Curragh Chase in Limerick, Mullaghreelan in Kildare, Belleek in Mayo and Killykeen in Cavan rounded out the top ten most popular forests in December 2020.

Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley suggested the trends were due to more people visiting forests as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It’s widely agreed fresh air and green outside spaces enhance people’s mood, happiness and overall health,” she said.

“This is particularly important right now. We’re glad people’s local forests are a healthy and positive outlet for them.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie