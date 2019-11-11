This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 11 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wintry showers and sub-zero nights are on the way this week

It’s Baltic out, so wrap up warm.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 11 Nov 2019, 7:46 PM
25 minutes ago 3,764 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4887472
Image: Shutterstock/Leszek Glasner
Image: Shutterstock/Leszek Glasner

THERE’S COLD AND unsettled weather forecast for the rest of the week, with sharp winds and scattered showers on the way but dry, sunny periods expected nationwide by Friday.

Wednesday is setting up to be the worst of day of the week, with temperatures dropping to lows of 5 to 8 degrees during the day and rain expected in most areas. 

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be cold and blustery with showers forecast mainly in the west and north, and some of those being heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. The showers will become increasingly isolated further south and east.

The lowest temperatures will be between 1 to 4 degrees.

It will be showery again tomorrow, especially across the north and west of the country early in the day, with a slight risk of hail. Later the showers may merge to a longer spell of rain in the north for a time.

The best of the dry and sunny intervals will be in the south and east, and strong winds will ease through the day. At night, it will be mainly clear with some showers affecting northwestern and eastern coasts.

Highest temperatures during the say will be 7 to 10 degrees, and 1 to 4 degrees at night.

Wednesday will start bright and dry – but will get worse. The rain will spread across the country from the west through the afternoon, and will be heavy and persistent – with a possibility that it will turn to sleet in places, especially over high ground.

The heavy rain will clear to showers in the west later in the day, with a risk of hail and thunder. The highest temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees during the day, and -1 to 2 degrees at night.

The rain and wind will continue overnight and into Thursday, with showers easing on Thursday night (the temperatures will fall to a low of -1 to +2 degrees).

As for the weekend, as things stand, we’re set for a cool crisp day on Friday, and a dry start on Saturday but rain or sleet will spread eastwards throughout the day, while Sunday looks to be drier and brighter.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie