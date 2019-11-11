Wintry showers and sub-zero nights are on the way this week

THERE’S COLD AND unsettled weather forecast for the rest of the week, with sharp winds and scattered showers on the way but dry, sunny periods expected nationwide by Friday.

Wednesday is setting up to be the worst of day of the week, with temperatures dropping to lows of 5 to 8 degrees during the day and rain expected in most areas.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be cold and blustery with showers forecast mainly in the west and north, and some of those being heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. The showers will become increasingly isolated further south and east.

The lowest temperatures will be between 1 to 4 degrees.

Continuing cold and blustery this evening with showers, some heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north, becoming increasingly isolated further south and east. Strong and gusty west to northwest winds. pic.twitter.com/qtEYWI2IEO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 11, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

It will be showery again tomorrow, especially across the north and west of the country early in the day, with a slight risk of hail. Later the showers may merge to a longer spell of rain in the north for a time.

The best of the dry and sunny intervals will be in the south and east, and strong winds will ease through the day. At night, it will be mainly clear with some showers affecting northwestern and eastern coasts.

Highest temperatures during the say will be 7 to 10 degrees, and 1 to 4 degrees at night.

Wednesday will start bright and dry – but will get worse. The rain will spread across the country from the west through the afternoon, and will be heavy and persistent – with a possibility that it will turn to sleet in places, especially over high ground.

The heavy rain will clear to showers in the west later in the day, with a risk of hail and thunder. The highest temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees during the day, and -1 to 2 degrees at night.

The rain and wind will continue overnight and into Thursday, with showers easing on Thursday night (the temperatures will fall to a low of -1 to +2 degrees).

As for the weekend, as things stand, we’re set for a cool crisp day on Friday, and a dry start on Saturday but rain or sleet will spread eastwards throughout the day, while Sunday looks to be drier and brighter.