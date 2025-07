COLIN FARRELL HAS been nominated for an Emmy for his role in The Penguin.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, The Penguin is a spin-off from the 2022 film The Batman. Farrell has already won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award the role.

The Castleknock native is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, alongside Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Jake Gyllenhal (Presumed Innocent), Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief), and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story).

The Penguin also picked up two other nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology.

Cristin Milioti got nominated in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series category for her role as villain Sofia Falcone.

Another Irish star, Sharon Horgan, got a nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her role in Bad Sisters.

Advertisement

She’s up against Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Meghann Fahy (Sirens), Rashida Jones (Black Mirror), and Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex).

The 77th Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 14 September.

Irish actors Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing) and Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) had been tipped for nominations, but may be dissapointed today as they weren’t part of the lineup.

In comedy, the standout shows were psychological comedy-drama The Bear and rom-com Nobody Wants This.

They’re nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series alongside Abbott Elementary, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio, and What We Do In The Shadows.

Nominations for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jean Smart – Hacks

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Nominations for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogan – The Studio

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

More to follow.