This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigating after brick thrown through FG Cork candidate's office window

Tánaiste Simon Coveney called the incident “a kind of thuggery” that “should not be part of elections or politics”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 20 Jan 2020, 7:52 AM
37 minutes ago 2,506 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4972048
Image: SenColmBurke/Twitter
Image: SenColmBurke/Twitter

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after damage was done to the Cork constituency office of a Fine Gael general election candidate.

“Bricks fired through the window in my office in Blackpool this evening,” Colm Burke said, who is currently a senator.

“It has been a difficult few days with over 250 posters taken down and illegally removed.

“No candidate or their staff should have to face this, but my campaign and I won’t be intimidated or deterred.”

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, gardaí said they attended “an incident of criminal damage” at a property on Thomas Davis Street in Blackpool yesterday at around 8:10pm.

“No one was injured during the incident. No arrests made and investigations are ongoing.”

Replying to the Fine Gael senator’s tweet about the incident, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said “Stay strong Colm Burke, don’t be intimidated by this kind of thuggery.” 

“Fine Gael is a party that represents everyone, from all walks of life, we listen to frustrations and criticism and respond as best we can. But this should not be part of elections or politics.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie