Gardaí investigating after brick thrown through FG Cork candidate's office window

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after damage was done to the Cork constituency office of a Fine Gael general election candidate.

“Bricks fired through the window in my office in Blackpool this evening,” Colm Burke said, who is currently a senator.

“It has been a difficult few days with over 250 posters taken down and illegally removed.

“No candidate or their staff should have to face this, but my campaign and I won’t be intimidated or deterred.”

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, gardaí said they attended “an incident of criminal damage” at a property on Thomas Davis Street in Blackpool yesterday at around 8:10pm.

“No one was injured during the incident. No arrests made and investigations are ongoing.”

Replying to the Fine Gael senator’s tweet about the incident, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said “Stay strong Colm Burke, don’t be intimidated by this kind of thuggery.”

“Fine Gael is a party that represents everyone, from all walks of life, we listen to frustrations and criticism and respond as best we can. But this should not be part of elections or politics.”