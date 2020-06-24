This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A peacemaker and a rock of sense': TDs pay Dáil tribute and hold minute's silence for Garda Colm Horkan

“He never let us down, the people he had sworn to serve,” the Taoiseach told the Dáil today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,885 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5131647
TDs standing for a minute's silence this morning.
Image: Oireachtas TV
TDs standing for a minute's silence this morning.
TDs standing for a minute's silence this morning.
Image: Oireachtas TV

TEACHTAÍ DÁLA FROM all sides of the chamber have paid tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan, after a minute’s silence was held for the Mayo man at Leinster House this morning.

Garda Horkan was shot dead in the early hours of last Thursday morning, and his killing led to an outpouring of grief and tributes to the 49-year-old. 

Over 1,000 people lined the streets for his funeral mass on Sunday and today – the first time the Dáil has sat since the event – TDs paid tribute to the well-respected and well-liked GAA fanatic and Liverpool FC fan. 

The morning began with a minute’s silence before 11 TDs from all the parties and then some independents expressed their own sympathies and paid tribute to Garda Horkan.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “The remarkable outpouring of grief we saw over the weekend says a lot about our values as a country and the respect we have for the men and women who uphold our laws. Whenever we lose a member of An Garda Sióchána in the line of duty it wounds us all and we grieve as a nation.  

At the funeral, Colm’s brother Brendan remembered his achievements on the sporting pitch and said, ‘He never let the jersey down.’
The exact same thing could be said of his career as a Garda. He never let the uniform down. He never let us down, the people he had sworn to serve.

Varadkar closed his remarks by extending condolences to Garda Horkan’s family, friends, his community and An Garda Síochána. 

Other party leaders opened their remarks today by paying tribute. 

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald wished “heartfelt condolences” to the family and friends of Garda Horkan, as well as to the wider community and An Garda Síochána.

“An honourable and brave man has been lost,” she said. 

Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin said: “In the days since his murder, people throughout our country have taken the time to show their respect for him and for the forces of law and order which protect us.  All who knew Detective Garda Horkan have spoken of a good and decent man, a man rooted in his community and a man rooted in the joy of sport.

He was deeply proud to serve in the uniform of this free republic.  His terrible murder has reminded us all once again of the dangers faced by members of An Garda Síochána as they go about their duties.  It challenges us all never to take them for granted.

Senior figures from other parties also paid tribute. 

detective-garda-colm-horkan The 49 year old was killed last week.

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the Policing Authority attended by Commissioner Drew Harris, a moment of silence was observed for Garda Horkan. 

“Commissioner, it’s right that we should begin this meeting with a renewal of expression of shock, dismay and horror that the authority expressed last week on hearing of the death of Garda Horkan,” Bob Collins, chairperson of the authority said. 

“In the midst of exemplary service by An Garda Síochána during the health emergency, the organisation finds itself morning the death of a colleague. A extraordinary, well-regarded colleague. 

“Not only was his killing a wilful denial of the right to life but it was an assault on our democracy and on one of the key institutional elements of that democracy.”

Harris replied: “Colm Horkan was an exemplar of all that we would expect from An Garda Síochána organisation. Our thoughts still remain very much with his family and with his close colleagues in Castlerea.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said colleagues had described him as a “man of the highest integrity, a peacemaker and a rock of sense and discretion”. 

He also singled out the role that gardaí play in supporting and protecting communities.

“It is to them that we turn in times of crisis, including during the current pandemic,” Flanagan said. “Each of the 89 men on the Garda Roll of Honour died in the service of the State and for the people of Ireland. That is a debt that we can never fully repay but it is one that we will always remember.”

That theme was continued by others, including Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan and Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny.

Kenny said: “His murder is a sorrowful reminder of the stark reality that members of An Garda Síochána go out to work every day knowing they will often meet danger and harm.

Those who face these risks to protect the lives of others in the community do so in a very brave way. We should be very grateful to those, like Detective Garda Horkan, who do their jobs and do them well.

Comments are closed because an individual related to this case has been charged. 

With reporting from Conor McCrave

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie