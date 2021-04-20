'She was full of love': Tributes paid to woman found dead in Comeragh Mountains

Members of the search team on Comeragh Mountain

A RUNNING CLUB has paid tribute to one of their members who died in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford.

The body of mother-of-two Gillian Ryan was found yesterday after she went missing on Sunday afternoon. It’s understood the search operation remains ongoing and her body has not yet been recovered.

The 37-year-old, from outside Thurles, had been on a run and failed to return back by 2pm.

She was an experienced runner and member of the Thurles Crokes Athletic Club.

The club said she was “full of love”.

“It is with absolute shock and heartbreak that we announce the untimely passing of our beautiful friend and athlete Gillian,” the club said in a social media post.

“So full of love and positivity.

“Running with Gillian made the many miles fly by in laughter and chat.

“Our love, prayers and condolences to her husband Conor, daughter Amelia and son Conor at this time.”

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill said: “Thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and her running family in Thurles Crokes of Gillian Lawlor Ryan.

“The young mother and well-known hairdresser in our community who passed away following an accident on the Comeragh Mountains.

“Thank you to all the rescue services and volunteers led by Tipperary gardaí who helped with the search for Gillian.”

Independent TD Michael Lowry said: “There is great sadness locally at news of the tragic passing of Gillian Ryan.

“Gillian was a well-known and popular national athlete from the Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

“She was a loved and much admired member of the local Thurles Crokes Athletic Club.

“Gillian had represented the club in local and national races on both the road and cross-country circuit, winning many events over the last several years.

“Above all, Gillian was a devoted wife to Conor and mother to her treasured children, Conor Jr and Amelia.

“I join with all local people in mourning the untimely loss of Gillian, and I extend my heartfelt sympathy to her family and her many friends.”