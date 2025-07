A COMMITTEE HAS “unanimously” recommended that services should be included in the Government’s proposed ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements, a TD has said.

The Oireachtas Foreign Affairs committee is making the recommendation after hearing evidence from expert witnesses in relation to the Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2025.

The report containing the recommendation is expected to be published next Wednesday.

The Irish Government has said it will legislate to ban the trade of goods with illegal Israeli settlements following an advisory opinion from the UN’s top court.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) said last year that countries should “take steps to prevent trade or investment relations” that maintain illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

Although the opinion does not differentiate between types of trade, government figures have indicated a ban on services is more legally complex.

Sinn Féin TD and member of the committee Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the “vitally important” recommendation to include services received “no push back” from any committee member.

He said that could encompass services across financial, tech and accommodation sectors.

“Clearly, morally, the same issue arises whether it is goods or services, you’re still trading with illegal settlements that are undermining the potential for peace in the Middle East.”

He lamented the humanitarian disaster and widespread starvation in Gaza in what he called “human rights abuses upon human rights abuses” in the Palestinian enclave.

The foreign affairs committee’s recommendation has been welcomed by Christian Aid Ireland as “hugely significant”.

The charity’s head of policy Conor O’Neill said: “Despite all the spin, misinformation and threats, TDs and senators from both Government and opposition spent weeks looking at the Occupied Territories Bill in detail, weighing up the evidence, hearing from experts and considering the impact.

“They have said unequivocally: it is time to ban all trade with the illegal Israeli settlements, both goods and services, in line with international law.

“This is a crucial vote of confidence and a clear message to Government that we must do this right.

“Ultimately it doesn’t matter whether you’re importing a box of olives produced on stolen Palestinian farmland, or booking a holiday rental in a stolen Palestinian home on a service platform like Airbnb.

“A euro of support is a euro of support, and the ICJ was clear that all of it has to end. The Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee have upheld this very strongly today, and Government must listen.

“We need to pass a full, effective Occupied Territories Bill as a matter of urgency.”