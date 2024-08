THE DEFENCE FORCES will gain a new Communications and Information Services workshop facility at their training grounds in the Curragh, Co Kildare.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin announced the new construction project today, which comes at a price tag of €8.6 million. The course and facilities will be funded under the existing Defence Forces Infrastructure Development plan.

A place in the Defence Forces’ Communications and Information Services Corp can be a highly sought-after position as the group are responsible for ensuring that lines of communications and technology, such as radios and IT systems, are at a high standard.

Additionally, a place in the Communications and Informations Services Corp allows for a Defence Forces member to work in virtually any arm of the nation’s army, such as the navy, infantry or air corp.

In 2021, members of the corp were deployed to assist with the ‘massive’ cyberattack against the HSE.

The new “state-of-the-art” facility will contain important communication equipment and larger, vehicle-based systems. Armoured personnel carriers, such as 18-tonne MOWAGs and others, will be upgraded and procured as part of this project.

Martin today said that it was his aim to modernise and transform the Defence Forces while serving as defence minister, and that this project is a “key part of this change”.

The dedicated facility will also provide staff facilities such as a dining area, locker rooms, showers and bathroom areas for Defence Forces members.

Mythen Construction’s bid won the competition for the contract. The firm has previously built a number of schools around the country as well.