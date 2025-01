THE IRISH AND Polish communities came together in grief today to say a heartbreaking final farewell to a young man killed during Storm Éowyn.

Hundreds of mourners crammed into St Patrick’s Church in Lifford in Co Donegal for the funeral of tragic Kacper Dudek who made his home amongst them.

Although born in Poland, Kacper Dudek and his loving family had made their new home in the border town when Kacper was just a toddler.

Kacper had been educated locally, played sport and had settled into a job with a company in Letterkenny.

But his life came to a tragic end aged just 20 years when a tree fell on his car during the early hours of Friday morning last as the most vicious of storms in living memory began to take hold.

The heartbreaking mass was said in both Polish and English in honour of Kacper of Beechwood Park, Lifford and formerly of Brody, Poland.

Mourners gathered long before the cortege arrived with a guard of honour formed by Kacper’s work colleagues from Zeus Industrial Products in Letterkenny as well as schoolchildren from his former secondary secondary school Holy Cross College in Strabane as well as members of Sion Sifts Football Club.

Many of those attending the mass brought white roses in Kacper’s memory while his heartbroken family handed out memorial cards in his honour which read ‘With Love We Remember Kacper Dudek, Forever In Our Hearts.’

Chief celebrant Fr Ignacy Saniuta, a Polish priest in the Derry Diocese, said Kacper’s death raised many questions.

“Why did such a young person with so much life ahead of him have to leave in such a tragic way?,” asked Fr Saniuta in his bilingual homily.

“We do not know the answers, but we know one thing, Kacper has gone to God and his love is stronger than death.”

He added that Kacper will be remembered as a young man full of joy, passion and love for others.

“Many of us will remember him as a young man who truly enjoyed life. Kacper loved to spend time with his family and his special relationship with his younger brother and sister were very important to him,” Fr Saniuta said.

Kacper taught his brother Karol how to play football and he was always protective of his younger sister Weronika, he added.

One of the most important loves in his life was his girlfriend Molly, who he truly loved and treated with care and affection.

“She was very special to him, their relationship was full of tenderness and love,” mourners were told.

Kacper was proud of his heritage, having moved from Brody in Poland to Ireland with his parents Artur and Katarzyna Dudek when he was two and a half years old.

“He was interested in the history of Poland and proud of who he was,” said Fr Saniuta.

Fr Saniuta was assisted by Fr Michael Gallagher and Fr Pat O’Kane.

The offertory gifts represented Kacper’s life’s passions and personality traits. A Barcelona FC shirt showcased his love of football, especially Lionel Messi.

Aftershave was presented as part of his beloved cologne collection, symbolising his attention to detail and love of the little things in life. Kacper’s beloved childhood toy, a plush dog teddy, was held up to represent his tenderness and care.

Fr Saniuta said Kacper loved working and was always true to himself.

“He was happy to have secured a job in Zeus and was proud of his achievements,” said Fr Saniuta.

“Kacper was full of energy, passion and joy. He knew how to enjoy life and was not afraid to be himself, sometimes breaking the rules and never ashamed to be different.”

Fr Saniuta delivered comforting words to mourners that Kacper had faith in his heart.

“In the last month of his life, he visited this local church on his way to work, praying to God, seeking answers to questions of life, faith and purpose. Kacper wanted to understand what it meant to believe and live by faith,” said Fr Saniuta.

“One day in the quiet of the church he found a prayer that someone had left behind the pews. In that prayer, God answers him – ‘Just be with me’.

“This was the answer he had been searching for,” Fr Saniuta said.

Fr Saniuta pointed out that Kacper’s sudden departure leaves a deep void in the hearts of family and friends who knew him, but he will never be forgotten.

“Kacper was a young man, full of life, passion, love and faith,” said Fr Saniuta.

“Although he is no longer with us, he will remain in our hearts forever, let us remember his joy in life, his love for family and friends and his faith in God, which guided him in his search for meaning in life.”

The shock felt by the local community at Kacper’s tragic death has been reflected in the reaction to a Go Fund Me page set up by a family friend to help offset funeral and family expenses.

More than €15,000 was raised in just a couple of days, a reflection of the respect in which Kacper and his family were held.

That family held eachother tight in the front rows of St Patrick’s Church in Murlog in the disbelief of Kacper’s sudden passing.

Among them was Kacper’s heartbroken girlfriend on whose behalf a touching letter was read out to mourners.

Kacper and Molly met just a few months ago and were already planning their future together.

“I am content knowing I’ve met the love of my life, the man I am going to marry and have our babies with and grow old with,” wrote Molly in a love letter that was read aloud.

In the letter, written prior to Kacper’s tragic death, Molly said that her partner made her the happiest girl alive.

“I promise I will always be with you and if I had my way I would live in your pocket so I could be with you at all times.

“I am so privileged to call you my boyfriend, you always make me feel like the prettiest girl alive. You deserve the world. I love you forever and always,” she wrote.

A lone violinist led Kacper’s remains out of the church as children released red and white balloons into the freezing January skyline, the frost still thick on local rooftops.

Mr Dudek’s remains were brought to Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan for cremation.