A SERIES OF short-term measures are to be implemented by May 2025 to address competitiveness challenges facing Ireland.

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke will also seek approval to expedite the development of the Action Plan on Competitiveness and Productivity over the next 12 weeks with a view to having a draft plan ready for discussion at a special Competitiveness Summit of ministers in July.

The plan is being accelerated to ensure that tax changes or spending decisions that may be proposed in it can be reflected in the budgetary process.

The plan will cover industrial policy, reducing the cost and regulatory burden on businesses, investing in infrastructure, digital regulation and reform, energy reform, international trade and research and development and innovation

A Cost of Business Advisory Forum is also going to be established.

Government will move to expedite work on implementing the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the free trade agreement between Canada and the EU designed to reduce customs duties and non-tariff barriers to trade.

CETA mired in controversy with 10 member states declining to ratify it (the Irish Supreme Court ruled that ratification of CETA would be unconstitutional in the absence of a change to Irish domestic legislation.

The Tánaiste is due to bring proposals to government later this month on the issue.

Further proposals going to Cabinet today seek to enhance Ireland’s competitiveness amidst economic certainty caused by tensions over tariffs.

As part of the proposals, ministers will be told that government will move quickly to work on other international free trade agreements.

There will also be work undertaken by the Tánaiste and the Enterprise Minister on the development of a Government Action Plan on market diversification to include an assessment of the overseas offices of the State Agencies in trade promotion, including Enterprise Ireland, Bord Bia, Tourism Ireland and the IDA.

The government also plans to beef up trade missions in the near future, particularly in the EU, Canada and Japan, with areas being prioritised such as China, India and the UAE.

The Tánaiste will also update Cabinet on the progress across government on Ireland’s priorities arising out of its assessment of the Letta and Draghi reports which aim to strengthen the EU’s competitiveness.

Ireland’s initial assessment of the two landmark reports on EU competitiveness last autumn identified a number of key priorities for Ireland, including strengthening the Single Market, particularly in services, with rigorous competition policy and robust state aid rules.

The deployment and investment in grid infrastructure is also to be put high on the agenda, while there will be a particular focus on SMEs and helping them to expand into global markets. Cutting through red tape and reducing regulatory burden is also a priority.

Separately, Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers will update ministers on the new dedicated Infrastructure Division, tasked with accelerating the delivery of strategic infrastructure.

The Infrastructure Division will now immediately assess barriers on infrastructure development and create an Action Plan to support the rollout of the revised NDP.

The Tánaiste will also update Cabinet on the state of play of EU-UK relations.

AN EU-UK summit is due to take place on 19 May with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Antonio Costa due to attend.

This is the first summit since Brexit with government stating that it is an important step forward in the ‘reset’ in the UK’s relationship with the EU.