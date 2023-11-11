Concern for 28-year-old Irish man missing in Tenerife

CONCERN IS MOUNTING for the safety of an Irish man who has gone missing in Tenerife while on holiday.

Ryan Cooney, 28, was last seen on Thursday morning when he left the hotel he was staying in, in Paraiso del Sol apartment in Playa de las Americas.

Mr Cooney, believed to be from the Meath/Louth area of the country, is described as being 5’11″ in height and was wearing a pair of shorts and runners.

It is understood that Mr Cooney had travelled to the island which is popular with Irish tourists with several friends from the north-east of the country.

The Irish Embassy in Madrid is aware of the case and are assisting the Irish man’s family.

Mr Cooney is understood to have two black eyes after an alleged assault which also resulted in his all his money being taken along with his mobile phone.

A friend of Mr Cooney’s, who is understood to be holidaying with him, said in a social media post: “Ryan please you have me worried sick. I told you everything will be ok. Please just come back.”

Social media posts have been shared widely in Tenerife and here. News of his disappearance has been shared on the national Missing Persons Helpline Ireland after a request from Mr Cooney’s family.

Hospitals and Police in Tenerife have been notified and the police also have his passport.

Senator Sharon Keogan, who is based in Co Meath, has asked that “anyone with friends” in the south of Tenerife or las Americas to share a social media post about Mr Cooney’s disappearance.

A businessman Mr Cooney worked with in Co Louth said: “Ryan worked with us, for a time, a lovely lad, let’s find him and bring him home.”

Anyone with information which may assist in finding Mr Cooney are asked to contact Spanish police on +34 922 78 99 50.