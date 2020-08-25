Poll: Are you concerned about schools reopening?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (left) with Deputy Principal Nicholas O’Keefe and Principal Jim O’Sullivan at Nagle Secondary Community College in Mahon in Cork last week.

PRIMARY AND SECONDARY schools around the country are set to reopen this week and next week, months after the Covid-19 pandemic forced their closure.

The government’s roadmap to reopen schools includes the requirement to wear face coverings on school buses, and for children to be grouped into class bubbles and pods.

Amid concerns from some teachers and parents, the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) has said second-level schools should delay opening if they cannot do so in a manner that ensures social distancing.

Many people believe schools need to reopen, but others are concerned this could lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases. In countries such as Germany and South Korea schools have closed once again after re-opening.

