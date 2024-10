The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Scarlets 23

Connacht 24

CONNACHT’S REVIVAL GATHERED pace as they hung tough at Parc y Scarlets to win by a single point thanks to a 78th-minute penalty by Cathal Forde.

If it was a far from perfect performance, but Pete Wilkins can have few complaints after his side snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and continued their bright start to the URC season.

