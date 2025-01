RAIL SERVICES HAVE resumed through Connolly Station in Dublin after they were suspended earlier this evening while gardaí attended an incident at the station.

In a statement to The Journal, gardaí said they responded to an incident that occurred onboard a train arriving at Connolly Station.

“While we remain at the scene, there are no public safety issues at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.

It’s understood gardaí from the Armed Support Unit and the Public Order Unit attended the incident.

Update: Gardai have removed the passenger at Connolly. Services are expected to resume through Connolly shortly, with the exception of platform 5. Significant delays can be expected as a result. I will post an update regarding delays. -AD @TFIupdates https://t.co/fGM4LI9CEc — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 8, 2025

Iarnród Éireann has said that a passenger has been removed from the station by gardaí.

In an earlier post, it said a Sligo/Connolly train was being held at Connolly Station “as gardai are attending a report of anti-social behaviour”.

All services have resumed through the station, with the exception of Platform 5.

Iarnród Éireann said delays of up to 50 minutes can be expected as a result. “Delays expected to ease over time as we regulate services back to schedule,” it said.