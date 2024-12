NORTHERN IRELAND’S MINISTER for the economy, Conor Murphy, has announced that he will contest the upcoming Seanad election.

The Sinn Féin politician will continue to serve as a minister in Stormont and as a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly throughout the election and will “assess the next steps” once the election has concluded.

Sinn Féin says his candidacy underscores the party’s commitment to advancing the Irish unity debate in the Oireachtas and representing the entire island of Ireland.

The party has nominated six candidates to contest the Seanad elections, including outgoing TDs Chris Andrews and Pauline Tully.

The other three candidates are Joanne Collins, Maria McCormack and Nicole Ryan.

Speaking in Dublin, Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald said:

“With over thirty years of service as a Councillor, MP, and Assembly Member for Newry/Armagh, Conor brings unparalleled political and ministerial experience holding senior positions within the party and the northern Executive.

“From 2007-11 he was appointed Minister for Regional Development, from 2020-2022 Minister for Finance, and since Stormont was restored in February 2024, he has held the post of Minister for the Economy.

“He brings a huge wealth of experience as the party now continues to build our All-Ireland political project. He has been a consistent champion for the All-Ireland economy, infrastructure and connectivity representing a border constituency.”

McDonald added that Murphy played a “key role” in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations and has been “central to every major political negotiation and delivery since”.

“As Sinn Féin’s chief negotiator, he has decades of experience working with both the Irish and British governments and engaging with political unionism, and key sectors north and south,” McDonald said.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, this afternoon, Murphy confirmed that he has lodged his nomination papers and said: “Constitutional change is coming. My experience as Sinn Féin chief negotiator and Executive Minister will drive efforts for referenda and Irish reunification.”

Murphy is seeking a seat on the Industrial and Commercial panel. While the other Sinn Féin candidates are seeking seats on the following:

Pauline Tully – Cultural and Educational panel

Joanne Collins – Agricultural panel

Chris Andrews – Labour panel

Maria McCormack – Labour panel

Nicole Ryan – Administrative panel