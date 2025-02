CONRADH NA GAEILGE has called on governments north and south of the border to urgently address funding cuts to the body responsible for promoting the Irish language in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The €817,945 in funding cuts for Foras na Gaeilge were announced yesterday morning.

“Conradh na Gaeilge is bitterly disappointed with the news that reached us just yesterday morning informing Irish language groups that widespread funding cuts had been agreed by Foras na Gaeilge,” said Conradh na Gaeilge president Paula Melvin.

She said the cuts are to be implemented “at a time where local groups are already experiencing a longstanding funding crisis,” and that the new cuts raise “fundamental questions about the ability and viability of Foras na Gaeilge to facilitate the provision of effective funding for the Irish language”.

Melvin called on both governments to intervene, saying “they retain the power to resolve the situation very quickly”.

Advertisement

Melvin also said that Conradh na Gaeilge has been contacted by numerous Irish language communities and groups across Ireland “who are rightly worried and concerned about the future of their projects and their staff”.

“Before this latest announcement, those groups have made consistent representations north and south calling for adequate funding to allow them to pay staff, rent offices and heat their premises.”

Julian de Spáinn, Ard-Rúnaí for Conradh na Gaeilge, said:

“These cuts will heap even further pressure onto groups who cannot support their own basic financial demands and are in contravention of the core principles and vision of the Good Friday Agreement to support and develop the language.”

De Spáinn also said the organisation believes that “all groups deserve clarity on where this €817,945 shortfall has come from and why we were not given any previous warning about the scenario that emerged on Friday”.

“It is abundantly clear to us that Foras na Gaeilge is broken and no longer viable as an effective funding structure capable of facilitating the provision of adequate funds from both Governments under the current funding model, a model that has once more left those on the ground with even less than before.”