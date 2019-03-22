This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Consultants at Cork and Galway hospitals failed to provide evidence of tax compliance

Sipo investigated the doctors after they missed a deadline by which they had to reply.

By Órla Ryan Friday 22 Mar 2019, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 4,066 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4555825

shutterstock_521472730 File photo Source: Shutterstock/Andrei_R

TWO CONSULTANTS FAILED to provide evidence of tax compliance, the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) Commission has said.

Sipo has today released reports into its investigations into non-compliance of the Ethics in Public Office Acts by Mr Ciaran Brady, consultant at Mercy University Hospital in Cork, and Dr Bryan Jones, consultant at Galway University Hospital.

Under the Standards in Public Office Act 2001, appointees to senior positions of employment in, or to directorships of, public bodies are required to provide evidence to the commission of compliance with taxation legislation within statutory timeframes.

The two consultants failed to comply with their obligations upon their appointment to senior office.

The commission wrote to Brady and Jones on 12 July 2018 advising them of their obligations. Both men had not provided the necessary evidence by the deadline of 11 August.

Sipo, at its meeting on 12 November last, decided to investigate and ultimately found that both men had contravened the 2001 Act. 

As legally required, the commission has given copies of the reports to the Oireachtas as well as the doctors’ employers.

sipo tax Source: Sipo

In a statement released today, Sipo noted that senior office holders in a wide range of public bodies, not just the medical profession, “must provide evidence of tax compliance on appointment”.

The commission stated that most individuals who are notified of their obligations do comply, adding that it launches an investigation “if an individual fails to comply or does not engage”.

People escaping scrutiny 

The statement added that there “may be a number of appointees to senior office that have escaped scrutiny as not all public bodies notify the commission of appointments to public office”.

For the purposes of ensuring that individuals subject to tax clearance obligations are aware of their obligations and to facilitate compliance, the commission has asked all public bodies to provide details of all relevant appointments made.

There is no statutory requirement for public bodies to do this and, as a result, the commission admitted that adherence to its request has been “inconsistent”.

In its most recent annual report, Sipo noted the difficulties it continues to experience in this regard.

“The commission will continue to pursue the compliance of individual appointees and continue to seek timely information from public bodies about appointments to senior office. Further reports may issue in other cases of non-compliance,” today’s statement added.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man (60s) and woman (30s) killed in two-car crash in Dublin
    223,872  68
    2
    		'Dr Evil' tattooist jailed for 40 months for carrying out tongue splitting and ear removal
    61,030  53
    3
    		Over 2 million people sign petition on Parliament website to revoke Article 50
    59,687  77
    Fora
    1
    		It's the 'end of the road' for Ireland's first drive-in cinema as Movie Junction heads for liquidation
    896  0
    2
    		After Urbo never launched any bikes, Dublin City Council will re-advertise its licence
    289  0
    3
    		Sports fashion brand Gym+Coffee is opening in Cork - but has put its UK plans on ice
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Gibraltar?
    51,308  53
    2
    		'Up the Ra' - Declan Rice apologises after pro-IRA Instagram comments surface
    50,658  117
    3
    		Police find weapons and class A drugs as 50 PSG fans denied entry to Chelsea women's game
    18,229  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's the suss on that new festival organised by the people behind Electric Picnic
    5,625  0
    2
    		Nichola and Gerard's date went from bad to worse on First Dates last night
    5,657  1
    3
    		Gigi and Bella are reportedly using ‘books as accessories’ so here are 5 others they could use
    4,339  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mary Lowry's computer searched for Bobby Ryan's name day before body found, court told
    Mary Lowry's computer searched for Bobby Ryan's name day before body found, court told
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    Google search for 'body decomposition' carried out on computer found in Patrick Quirke home, trial hears
    DRUGS
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    EU
    May faces uphill battle to get support for Brexit deal, as Ireland insists there won't be a hard border
    May faces uphill battle to get support for Brexit deal, as Ireland insists there won't be a hard border
    Waiting for clarity: Trust crumbles and tension builds in final Brexit days
    May asks EU for more time to deliver Brexit as MPs label her 'blame game' speech 'disgraceful'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Expect some not-so-subtle election promises as Fine Gaelers land in Wexford
    Expect some not-so-subtle election promises as Fine Gaelers land in Wexford
    Varadkar warns against 'rolling cliff edge' as leaders meet for crunch summit
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie