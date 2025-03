THE IRISH DEFENCE forces today carried out a controlled explosion on “viable suspect devices” which were discovered during a planned search operation in Co Wexford.

Earlier today, gardaí discovered a number of suspect devices during the planned search in Gorey.

The search operation was targeting criminal activity in the Wexford / Wicklow Division.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí immediately established a cordon and that the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended to conduct a controlled explosion on the viable suspect devices.

A suspect firearm, along with a large quantity of ammunition, was also seized during the operation and will be sent for technical examination.

A quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the south-east.

The scene is currently being held for technical examination and investigations are ongoing.