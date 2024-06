GARDAÍ HAVE DEPORTED a convicted sex offender to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chico Makamda was serving a custodial sentence in the Midlands Prison for failing to notify a change in his details, as is required by the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

He has 19 previous convictions for sex offences, false imprisonment and theft in Ireland.

The 39-year-old was sentenced in 2019 to seven and a half years with the final two and a half years suspended on condition that he leave the country within 14 days of his release.

The court heard that he had trapped a woman behind a bin and attacked her before beginning to masturbate in front of her.

Makamda, who had been living in Ireland since 2009, pleaded guilty to sexual assault, false imprisonment and robbery.

In a statement today, gardaí said Makamda’s criminal record made his deportation a “priority operation” for the National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).

“This is the first removal by An Garda Síochána to Democratic Republic of Congo and comes after a significant amount of engagement between officials from Democratic Republic of Congo and GNIB, which facilitated obtaining travel documents, visas and the coordination of escort arrangements.”

After Makamda was released from prison in January 2022, the GNIB had attempted to make several appointments with him to assist him in leaving the country, but the information he gave them was incorrect and they dID not know his nationality.

He had stated he was Angolan but the Angolan embassy said that was not correct.

With reporting by Fiona Ferguson