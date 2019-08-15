This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bomb squad in Dublin estate after suspected pipe bomb discovered taped to car door

The area was sealed off around 9am.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 12:34 PM
A file photo of the army's bomb squad.
GARDAÍ HAVE SEALED off an area of Coolock in north Dublin after a suspected pipe bomb was found taped to a car.

The Defence Forces bomb squad has arrived at the area and a section of the Greencastle Drive estate at around 9am this morning.

Pictures from the scene show the device taped to the driver’s side door of a silver car. 

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí received report of a suspect device at approximately 9am this morning in the Greencastle Drive area of Coolock.

“The area is currently cordoned off and the Army EOD team are currently at the scene. Investigations are continuing.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

