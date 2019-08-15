Bomb squad in Dublin estate after suspected pipe bomb discovered taped to car door

GARDAÍ HAVE SEALED off an area of Coolock in north Dublin after a suspected pipe bomb was found taped to a car.

The Defence Forces bomb squad has arrived at the area and a section of the Greencastle Drive estate at around 9am this morning.

Pictures from the scene show the device taped to the driver’s side door of a silver car.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí received report of a suspect device at approximately 9am this morning in the Greencastle Drive area of Coolock.

“The area is currently cordoned off and the Army EOD team are currently at the scene. Investigations are continuing.”