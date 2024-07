THE GARDA PUBLIC Order Unit has been deployed for the second evening running in Coolock in north Dublin this evening.

It comes on foot of anti-migration protesters demonstrating in the area against a site earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

Videos on social media show gardaí clearing Malahide Road of protesters this evening. The road had been closed for most of yesterday amid fires and disturbances in the area.

A Garda spokesperson told The Journal that Malahide Road was closed for a short period tonight but had re-opened just before 9pm.

Advertisement

“No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí remain at the scene this evening.

21 people were charged with public order offences after disturbances in the north Dublin suburb yesterday.

A camp had been in place in front of the old Crown Paints factory since March by people who were against the site being used to accommodate International Protection applicants.

The Department of Integration said the site would be used to house up to 500 people on a phased basis, and that protests at the entrance to the site have delayed work beginning for several months.