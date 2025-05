CORK AIRPORT IS set to undergo a major expansion over the next decade as part of a €200 million development plan.

The plan will see the demolition and replacement of the airport’s old terminal and old control tower along with a new pier and additional aircraft parking stands.

Daa, the operator of Cork Airport, said the “significant investment” will also include a new mezzanine floor in the terminal, new security screening area, a larger duty-free shop, installation of new airbridges and long-term car park extension.

The upgrade will enable the airport to cater for five million passengers per annum in the years ahead. The airport is expected to serve over 3.4 million passengers this year, having grown its passenger base by over 50% in the last decade.

Cork Airport said it contributes over €1 billion to the Irish economy and supports over 12,000 people, directly and indirectly.

It described the expansion plan as “the most significant capital investment plans for Cork Airport in nearly a quarter of a century”.

The programme was launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin today. He said the plan “emphasises the importance of the airport to both the regional and national economy”.

“Cork Airport has become a critical component of our national transport infrastructure and as Ireland’s fastest growing airport, its continued development is paramount,” Martin said.

“I have no doubt that the benefits of this plan will only bring further growth to what is already a thriving airport.”

Asked today if he would like to see plans to extended the proposed new Cork Luas to the airport, the Taoiseach said it would be “a huge undertaking” to get the existing plans built.

He said an eventual connection to the airport would be a “very good, integrated proposal in terms of the city centre”, but added that “we have to await public consultations”.

“If we could get the existing Luas as per the publication delivered, I certainly would look forward to going up to the airport.”

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien said the investment comes on top of the nearly €50 million in Exchequer funding since 2021, which facilitated a number of improvements, including the runway remediation project and the planned solar farm.

Niall MacCarthy, the managing director of Cork Airport, said: “What we have announced today is a significant capital infrastructure plan not just for Cork Airport but for the entire South of Ireland region and our team will be proud to lead its delivery.”