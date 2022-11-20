Man due in court in connection with armed robberies in Cork

A MAN IS due in court today to face charges in connection with a series of robberies in Cork city.

Cork District Court will convene for a special sitting today following the man’s arrest.

Earlier this month, a man was held at knifepoint during an armed robbery on the South Douglas Road.

A man entered a business premises armed with a knife and demanded money. He held a male customer at knifepoint and threatened the staff.

He left the scene with a substantial sum of money and no persons were physically injured.