'Someone definitely knows something': Non-profit Cork motorsport club extensively vandalised

The race control building, which was gutted by fire, as well as the two vehicles taken from nearby storage for joyriding. Source: Mallow Autograss Club

A NON-PROFIT MOTORSPORT club in Co Cork has been extensively vandalised and is facing a repair bill estimated to be in the tens of thousands.

In the early hours of Monday morning, 30 December, an unknown number of people are believed to have entered premises rented by Mallow Autograss Club, setting a building alight and damaging other facilities.

Autograss takes place on grass or mud, with an emphasis on the involvement of racers of all ages and experience levels, as well as the social aspect of race meets.

It is hosted by not-for-profit motorsport clubs.

Cars of varying classes of performance take part, from Minis to vehicles containing more high-powered engines.

A race control building used by Mallow Autograss – described as their ‘pride and joy’ – to store paperwork, trophies, safety equipment, flags, and a PA system was gutted by fire.

Source: Autograss Club

A small hut used to take payment from people as they enter the course and a bathroom were also vandalised.

Two autograss cars stored in a building a short distance away were damaged while being used for joyriding on the track . The vandals attempted to burn these vehicles out but failed.

Another vehicle – a Mitsubishi Colt – was brought to the track, apparently with the sole intention of joyriding and setting it alight.

“In the early hours of Monday morning, individuals decided to come into our track and vandalise it. Not just a spin around but to destroy it,” a post on the club’s Facebook page read.

Gutted is an understatement in how Mallow Autograss are feeling today. Years and years of hard work has being put in by many many people over the years to get us to where we are today. And all to be destroyed within hours by toe rags.

“When we went up there this morning, it was just destroyed,” the club’s secretary Michelle Cusack told TheJournal.ie..

She added that “someone definitely knows something”, urging anyone who may have seen a video of the activities posted to social media such as Instagram or Snapchat to contact gardaí.

Source: Mallow Autograss Club

“It’s tough. We added up the cost and it’s gone to more than €30,000.”

We have a huge event coming up in May – the Irish round of the British Autograss Series – you’re talking around 400 cars, 500 drivers. We now have to redo the entire course to get ready for that.

Mallow Autograss Club is one of just four autograss clubs in Ireland.

“We’re a not-profit motorsport organisation,” Cusack explained, “It’s from kids to adults, the majority of families their kids start at 10 and they race from that age on

It’s probably the most family-friendly motorsport out there.

In a statement, gardaí said:

“Gardaí at Kildorrery, Co Cork are investigating criminal damage to a premises at Ballyguyroe, Kildorrery, Co Cork which was reported Monday, 30th December 2019.”

The gate of the premises appears to have been forced open by a car which was burnt out at the scene. Two on site portacabins were also damaged by fire along with other property. The scene was forensically examined by Gardaí and investigations are continuing.

“No arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information is advised to contact Kildorrery Garda Station on 022 25162, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.