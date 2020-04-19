This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 19 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Men to appear in court over five burglaries in Cork on Friday

In one incident, men gained access to a property by purporting to be gardaí.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 10:17 AM
6 minutes ago 543 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5078201
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN WHO were arrested following a number of burglaries in Cork city on Friday morning are due to appear in court today.

The men, aged in their 40s and 20s, are due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court at 5pm to face charges in connection with the investigation.

Five residential properties were burgled between 12.20am and 5am on 17 April with a sum of cash and property taken from a number of these properties.

Men gained access to one of the properties by purporting to be members of An Garda Síochána.

The men who are arrested are currently being detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Anyone who has concerns about an individual claiming to be a member of An Garda Síochána has been advised to contact gardaí immediately and not let the person enter their home until their identity has been confirmed.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie