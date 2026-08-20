Cork's Gaeltacht service bid gets a boost as council prepares to launch language action plan

(Seo alt ó fhoireann Gaeltachta The Journal. Is féidir leat an bunleagan as Gaeilge a léamh anseo.)

CORK CITY COUNCIL has issued invitations to the launch of an Irish language action plan being held at the end of this month.

While no details have been given about the plan in the invitation seen by The Journal, this event comes against a backdrop of uncertainty around the effort to have Cork recognised as a Gaeltacht service town as set out in Government policy.

Lord Mayor of the city, Councillor Damien Boylan, will launch the action plan covering the period from 2026 to 2029 at the Millennium Hall in City Hall on Monday 31 August.

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The Journal reported earlier this year that there was a stalemate between the local organisation, Gael-Taca, and the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, regarding a plan that Gael-Taca submitted to Foras na Gaeilge and the Department two years ago.

According to a list compiled in 2014, Cork city is among 16 recognised Gaeltacht service towns in the country. These are towns situated close to Gaeltacht communities where it is intended that State and public services through Irish would be available in those towns for the Gaeltacht community and Irish speakers generally.

A grant of up to €100,000 per year is provided to the organisation responsible for implementing the plan in each Gaeltacht service town to advance that work. Along with Cork, towns such as Tralee in Kerry, Navan in County Meath and Dungarvan in the Déise are also listed. Before a town or city can draw down this yearly grant, its plan must be approved by the Gaeltacht minister.

Even though Gael-Taca put a plan together with the help of a professional adviser and through consultation with organisations, schools and others across the city, the Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary told The Journal that “a language plan of an acceptable standard has not been put together in relation to Cork city”.

That statement left Gael-Taca chairperson Seán Ó Laoi “confused” — he said at the time that “a precise, comprehensive document was sent to Foras na Gaeilge and to the Department two years ago”.

There has been tension between the Department and Gael-Taca for some time. In March 2024, the department indicated in a reply to a Dáil question from Cork TD Thomas Gould that they had received a new funding application from Gael-Taca in September 2023.

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“It is the department’s view, however, that sufficiently robust structures are not in place to avoid governance issues re-occurring. In light of these circumstances, the department is not in a position to provide grant funding to the organisation.”

Ó Laoi indicated to The Journal that the governance questions had been resolved.

At the event on 31 August, representatives from the areas of sport, education and business are said to be taking part in a panel discussion after the document has been launched.

The Journal’s Gaeltacht initiative is supported by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

This article was originally written in the reporter’s native Irish and has been translated to English here. AI was used as part of the translation process before final edits.