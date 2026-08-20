Irish Rail warns of delays up to 90 minutes on Dublin services after signalling issue

THERE ARE DELAYS of up to 90 minutes for Irish Rail services after a “major signalling issue”.

The issue, which has now been resolved, affected Dart and commuter services between Lansdowne Road and Donabate in Dublin.

While services have begun to resume in both directions, Irish Rail has warned of delays of up to 90 minutes. Knock-on delays can also be expected due to “severe congestion”.

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Alterations to services will be made to aid service recovery throughout the afternoon.

Passengers on board the 11.55am Bray service to Howth were removed from the train by staff members.

Earlier, Irish Rail said knock-on delays to services at Connolly Station could be expected as a result of congestion.

Affected services include: Dart services, Belfast, Northern Commuter, Sligo, Rosslare, Maynooth, and M3 Parkway/Hazelhatch.