Bradley to file garda report on Cork City fans who chanted about his son

SHAMROCK ROVERS MANAGER Stephen Bradley has called for lifetime bans for a number of Cork City fans who chanted about his sick son following the Leesiders’ 1-0 victory over eight-man Rovers at Turner’s Cross on Friday night, and says he intends to file a garda report on the incident.

Cork City have also condemned the fans in question and say they will work with the authorities to identify the individuals before taking appropriate action against them on the club’s behalf.

The chants were aimed at Bradley from just outside the ground, in an area overlooking the pitch, while he stood discussing Rovers’ defeat with with Stephen McPhail and Glen Cronin.

“It’s disgusting,” Bradley said. “I’m going to put in a report to the police. Singing about my son…

“You take stick. As a football person, that comes with it. That’s your job and that’s fine. But speaking about a sick nine-year-old is disgusting and Cork City should be ashamed of them. I want them banned for life.

“That’s disgusting. That has no place in football or society. That’s disgusting behaviour.”

Cork City FC wish to unreservedly condemn the actions of a handful of individuals who directed disgusting abuse at Shamrock Rovers Manager Stephen Bradley from outside the stadium shortly after tonight’s match.



A statement released by Cork City shortly afterwards read: “Cork City FC wish to unreservedly condemn the actions of a handful of individuals who directed disgusting abuse at Shamrock Rovers Manager Stephen Bradley from outside the stadium shortly after tonight’s match.

“The club will work with all relevant authorities to identify those involved and take the appropriate action against those involved.

“On behalf of the club, we wish to apologise to Mr Bradley for the actions of these individuals.”

Rovers boss Bradley also slammed the match officials after a game in which his side were given three red cards.

A first-half straight red for Richie Towell, followed by two sendings off in quick succession for Johnny Kenny and Seán Hoare — both for second yellows — meant that the champions were forced to play the final 25 minutes plus stoppage time with eight men.

Bradley denounced Seán Grant’s refereeing of the game as being “embarrassing”, and added that “the officials are the worst I’ve ever seen.”

“Since the start of the season, I’ve tried to stay quiet on it but that would really worry me tonight, those four officials,” he continued.

“That can’t be the standard of refereeing you have in this League. A good crowd here tonight and he ruins it.

“Two games he’s had with us and he’s sent five players. Drogheda and tonight. Incredible. But not just him, the fourth official and the linesman.

“It feels like there is a manager out every week talking about this and they really need to look at it because the standard is incredible.

“They don’t talk to you. Their arrogance is incredible. Embarrassing. Disgraceful. They need to be looked at.

“It seems every week a manager is talking about it and we can’t all be wrong. This isn’t about Shamrock Rovers, Derry, or Dundalk.”

- Additional reporting by Stephen Barry

