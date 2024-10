GARDAÍ HAVE FROZEN 12 bank accounts following a search of a number of properties across Cork.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out the actions as part of an investigation into money laundering in the region.

According to the Garda Press Office, gardaí attached to the bureau launched the investigation into “allegations of deception and investment fraud concerning a commercial entity” in the southern region.

Yesterday morning, Gardaí from GNECB – supported by local Garda units and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau – conducted a search operation under warrant at three locations in Cork city and county.

During the course of the search operation, computers, phones and files were seized and one dozen bank accounts were frozen as per money laundering legislation.

The Garda Press Office said no arrests have been made at this stage and that investigations are ongoing.