Tributes paid after Cork All-Ireland winning great Teddy McCarthy passes away

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after Cork GAA great Teddy McCarthy passed away suddenly today.

McCarthy was the only man to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football championship medals in the same year, achieving that historic feat in 1990 when Cork won the double.

He was midfield for the hurling success against Galway as he scored 0-3 and played wing-forward in the football victory over Meath.

Sarsfields hurling club paid tribute to one of their greatest stars.

“We at Sarsfields Hurling Club are beyond devastated at the sudden passing of our much loved Vice-Chairman, Teddy McCarthy.

“Teddy was our most famous of players and the only player to win All-Ireland inter-county hurling and football medals in the same season. Teddy was a true ambassador for our club and the GAA wider family.

“His passing has left a huge void for all our members both young and old and he will be hugely missed by all.

“The Club wishes to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall and daughter Sinead and other family members.”

Very very sad day for the club as our vice chairman and legend Teddy McCarthy has passed away https://t.co/8ePc8Begj0 — Sars (@SarsfieldsCork) June 6, 2023

I can’t believe that Teddy Mc is gone. We were heartbroken over a match last Sunday but once again we get a real perspective on life. A legend and a great character. RIP my friend. — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) June 6, 2023

