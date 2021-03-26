Man arrested in Cork city by gardaí investigating alleged insurance fraud

A MAN HAS been arrested in Cork city as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of insurance fraud.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the man in his 30s this afternoon.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said today’s arrest was the second in the ongoing investigation – an arrest was previously made in Dublin in June last year.

A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A further file will be submitted once this aspect of the investigation is complete, gardaí said.