Renewed appeal after deadly attack on Cork pensioner

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE a renewed appeal for information in relation to the deadly attack on a Cork pensioner.

Florence O’Sullivan (68) was found hurt at Glentrasna Court, the Glen, in Cork city on Saturday, 11 March and later died in Cork University Hospital on 6 April.

Advertisement

As part of the ongoing investigation, gardaí are appealing for information on a white Volkswagen taxi seen in the Glentransna Court area between 8-8.20pm on 11 March.

They are asking the driver to get contact them.

Gardaí also ask that witnesses or people with video footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.