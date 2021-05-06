#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 6 May 2021
Man appears in court over murder of pensioner in Dublin

The victim was originally from Hong Kong but had lived for several years in a flat just off Dublin’s Cork Street.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 6 May 2021, 6:09 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A 22-YEAR-old man replied “I am sorry about the man” when he was charged with murder of pensioner Kwok Ping Cheng who was beaten to death in his home in Dublin, a court has heard.

Mr Cheng, who was aged 76, and known to his friends and neighbours as George, was originally from Hong Kong, but he had lived for several years in a flat in Robinson’s Court, just off Cork Street in Dublin’s south inner city.

His body was found in his sitting room by a support worker who went to check on him in his flat on the morning of 29 April last.

Oliver Doran, 22, with an address at Sophia Housing, Cork Street, Dublin 8 was charged with murder of Mr Cheng between Wednesday and Thursday last week.

He appeared before Judge John Hughes at the late sitting of Dublin District Court this evening.

Dressed in a green sweater, grey jeans and runners, he stood silently with his hands behind his back during the brief hearing.

Detective Garda Richard Pender told the court he arrested Doran in Dundrum at just before 3.30am on Wednesday. He was taken to Kevin Street Garda station where he was detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

The period of detention was extended, but he was released at 4.16pm today and charged.

Detective Garda Pender told the court that in reply to caution, Doran said: “I am sorry about the man.”

He was handed a true copy of the charge.

The district court cannot hear a bail application in a murder case which requires a High Court hearing.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said there was consent to his client appearing via video-link at Cloverhill District Court next week.

The solicitor said his client will have to go into isolation in prison, and he was applying legal aid. Mr Fleming said his client was unemployed. There was no Garda objection.

Remanding Doran in custody, Judge Hughes deferred granting legal aid for a statement of Doran’s means to be furnished to the court. The case resumes on Tuesday.

Tom Tuite

