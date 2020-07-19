This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 19 July, 2020
Coronavirus: No further deaths and 10 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 19 Jul 2020, 5:23 PM
39 minutes ago 20,126 Views 37 Comments

Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie


Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

The number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died is 1,753. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 10 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,760. 

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said today: “All it would take for COVID-19 to regain a foothold in our communities is complacency. As the pandemic accelerates around the world, we must remain vigilant here in Ireland.

“Every day, in our individual actions, we have the power to limit the spread of this virus. Our priority going forward has to be the reopening of schools and resumption of non-COVID-19 healthcare services – and every time we stay 2 metres apart, wash our hands, practice good respiratory etiquette and wear a face covering, we are working towards those shared goals together,” he said. 

