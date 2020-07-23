This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 July, 2020
Coronavirus: Nine deaths and seven new cases confirmed in Ireland

Eight of today’s confirmed deaths occurred in April, May and June.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 5:44 PM
Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 5:44 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5157858
HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry
Image: Photocall Ireland
HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry
HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry
Image: Photocall Ireland

A FURTHER NINE people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

There have also been an additional seven cases reported to health officials in Ireland today.

Eight of today’s confirmed deaths occurred in April, May and June this year.  

There is now a total of 25,826 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland and 1,763 deaths associated with the disease. 

The acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said in a statement: “Two weeks ago, we expressed our concerns about worrying trends in the progression of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

“Collectively, people in Ireland responded to this call for action and together have broken chains of transmission.”

Glynn said this is a “further demonstration” of the power of people working together over the course of “this unprecedented pandemic”. 

“I believe we can maintain the important progress we have made together, but only if we continue to heed the public health advice,” he added.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer

