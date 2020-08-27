Coronavirus: No deaths and 93 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed there have been no further deaths from Covid-19.

Figures from the Department of Health this evening also show another 93 cases of the virus have been notified to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 28,453*. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,777.

Of the 93 cases notified today;

52 are men, and 41 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

73 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission

34 in Dublin, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Donegal, 6 in Laois, 5 in Limerick, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Louth, Meath. Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there was a “slow growth” of Covid-19 in Ireland and urged people to reduce their contacts.

“If we do this and keep practicing the other safe behaviours by continuing to physical distance, avoid crowds, wash our hands, cover our coughs and sneezes, wear a face mask where appropriate and download the Covid Tracker app, we have a real chance of slowing the spread of the virus to where we want it to be.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The R-number is now between 1 and 1.2. While this is an improvement on what we have seen recently, it is still not where we want to be.”

Dr John Cuddihy, Director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said; “We are identifying outbreaks in a number of different settings such as private homes, workplaces and social settings.

Congregated settings are ideal environments for this disease to spread between people. We all must avoid such congregations if we are going to break the chains of transmission of the virus.

*Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of three confirmed cases.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha