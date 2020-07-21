This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Coronavirus: No further deaths and 36 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures in a statement this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 5:46 PM
58 minutes ago 38,975 Views 128 Comments
Dr Ronan Glynn at yesterday's press briefing.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Dr Ronan Glynn at yesterday's press briefing.
Dr Ronan Glynn at yesterday's press briefing.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THERE HAVE BEEN no further deaths reported from Covid-19 in Ireland today, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 36 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 25,802.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,753.

The total number of new cases today is the highest recorded since 13 June. It is the third time this month that the number of daily confirmed cases has exceeded 30. 

Over the past week, 51,128 tests for Covid-19 were carried out here with 139 of these tests positive. In all, there have been 574,487 tests for the virus carried out in this country.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said this evening: “Together, we have achieved so much in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of Covid-19 in our communities, making it possible to take steps to reopen society and the economy.

“Today I am asking everyone to stay the course on the public health measures needed to suppress Covid-19, such as covering coughs, hand washing, use of face coverings and 2m social distancing, which are essential for continuing the momentum towards the reopening of our schools and the resumption of our healthcare services.”

At yesterday’s press briefing, Dr Glynn said a number of clusters of the virus had been identified in workplace settings, including construction sites and fast food outlets.

He said it’s important for employers to do their utmost to take steps to protect staff and customers from Covid-19. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

