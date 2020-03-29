Officials confirm another six coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland

A FURTHER SIX people with the Covid-19 virus have died in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 21, the Public Health Agency has reported today.

There were 86 new cases of the infection reported today, taking to 410 the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

Last night the Northern Ireland Executive announced sweeping new powers and regulations that came into force at 11pm. The new measures include that no one may leave their home without reasonable excuse.

A reasonable excuse includes the need:

to obtain basic necessities, including food and medical supplies;

to take exercise either alone or with other members of their household;

to seek medical assistance;

to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, or to provide emergency assistance;

to donate blood;

to travel for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services, where it is not reasonably possible for that person to work, or to provide those services, from the place where they are living;

to attend a funeral of a family member.

There are also restrictions on gatherings, where no more than two people can be together outside unless the persons are from the same household, where the gathering is essential for work purposes, or if people are attending a funeral

Penalties ranging from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000 are being introduced to enforce the new powers.

The Public Health Agency said 742 people have so far been tested in Northern Ireland.

The number of people in the UK who have been tested for coronavirus has now passed 125,000, with just over 1,200 confirmed cases and over 200 deaths.

- With reporting from Press Association.