This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 29 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Officials confirm another six coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland

The death toll in Northern Ireland from the virus now stands at 21.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 2:35 PM
22 minutes ago 3,003 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061227
Image: PA
Image: PA

A FURTHER SIX people with the Covid-19 virus have died in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 21, the Public Health Agency has reported today.

There were 86 new cases of the infection reported today, taking to 410 the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

Last night the Northern Ireland Executive announced sweeping new powers and regulations that came into force at 11pm. The new measures include that no one may leave their home without reasonable excuse.

A reasonable excuse includes the need:

  • to obtain basic necessities, including food and medical supplies;
  • to take exercise either alone or with other members of their household;
  • to seek medical assistance;
  • to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, or to provide emergency assistance;
  • to donate blood;
  • to travel for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services, where it is not reasonably possible for that person to work, or to provide those services, from the place where they are living;
  • to attend a funeral of a family member.
  • There are also restrictions on gatherings, where no more than two people can be together outside unless the persons are from the same household, where the gathering is essential for work purposes, or if people are attending a funeral
  • Penalties ranging from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000 are being introduced to enforce the new powers.

The Public Health Agency said 742 people have so far been tested in Northern Ireland.

The number of people in the UK who have been tested for coronavirus has now passed 125,000, with just over 1,200 confirmed cases and over 200 deaths.

- With reporting from Press Association. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie