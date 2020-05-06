O'Doherty and Waters case challenging Covid-19 restrictions continues in High Court

Supporters of Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters outside the Four Courts this morning.

Supporters of Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters outside the Four Courts this morning.

JOHN WATERS AND Gemma O’Doherty returned to the High Court today as they seek to quash the government’s Covid-19 legislation.

The hearing, which began yesterday, continued at the Four Courts in Dublin from 11am this morning.

Both the State and lawyers representing the Dáil, Seanad and the Ceann Comhairle, which are notice parties to the proceedings, claim the court should not allow them bring the challenge and that the case should be dismissed.

In their submissions to the court yesterday, Waters and O’Doherty said the laws that have been introduced, and the manner in which they have been enacted, are repugnant to several articles of the constitution including rights to travel, bodily integrity and the family.

Waters said the issues that he and O’Doherty are raising are hugely important for all citizens. He said the laws brought in response to the Covid-19 pandemic amount to a suspension of constitutional rights.

O’Doherty and Waters are challenging legislation including the 2020 Health Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act, the 2020 Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act Covid-19 Act, and the 1947 Health Act (Affected Areas) Order.

Their proceedings are also aimed at striking down temporary restriction regulations brought due to Covid-19 under the 1947 Health Act.

A small crowd of supporters gathered to greet O’Doherty and Waters this morning, with one person waving a tricolour.

Chancery Place, like yesterday, remains closed to the public and supporters are not allowed into the Four Courts.

There is a significant garda presence in the area.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.