Coronavirus: 294 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 294 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 39 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 13 in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, there were 284 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

The Department of Public Health in the Midlands is investigating suspected outbreaks of the Delta variant in Athlone.

The HSE said that the cases are linked to socialising on the west side of the river on Friday and asked anyone socialising in that area of Athlone who is now showing symptoms to book a Covid-19 test.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “It is not clear how transmission occurred. It may be that social distancing advice was not adhered to and there have been reports of house parties that night.”