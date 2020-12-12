Coronavirus: Three deaths and 248 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed that there has been a further 248 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today.

Additionally, a further three deaths of people with Covid-19 were reported in a statement by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 2,123, with the total number of confirmed cases reaching 75,756* today.

99 of today’s cases are located in Dublin, with 21 in Louth, 16 in Limerick, 15 in Meath, 13 in Cavan and the remaining 83 are spread across 20 other counties.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 81.5 as of 11 December.

Of the cases that were notified today:

124 are men and 122 are women

67% are under the age of 45

The median age is 33 years old

There are now currently 185 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been an additional 10 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that Ireland not only has the lowest incidence rate in Europe, but has also protected against the significant mortality and illness that occurred in Europe and the United States.

“Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement,” said Dr Holohan.

Dr Holohan reinforced that people should reduce their social contacts and to follow the example of young people across Ireland.

We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us.

*Validation of HSPC data has led to the reclassification of one probable case to a confirmed case.