Friday 18 September 2020
Coronavirus: Three further deaths and 253 new cases - including 116 in Dublin

The figures were announced by health officials this evening.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 18 Sep 2020, 5:26 PM
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn (file photo).
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 253 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with three new deaths reported.

In a statement this evening, the Department of Health said that there have now been a total of 32,271 confirmed cases in this country, and 1,792 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 143 are men and 108 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • 45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 61 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 116 in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Louth, 9 in Mayo, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow and the remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

A total of 116 cases were recorded in Dublin. The county has seen a considerable increase in the number of people infected with Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Yesterday the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended the government implement further restrictions on those living in the capital. The cabinet accepted the advice this afternoon.

The HSE said in a statement that it is working to identify any contacts the patients announced today may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread of the virus.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

