Saturday 13 March 2021
Number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients continues to fall to lowest number since late December

As of 8am this morning, there are currently 340 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 13 Mar 2021, 1:51 PM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
THE NUMBER OF people in hospital is continuing to fall and remains at its lowest level since late December. 

As of 8am this morning, there are currently 340 patients in hospital with Covid-19, the lowest level since 28 December, when there were 360 hospitalisations. 

15 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 22 have been discharged. 

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has been continuously falling since a peak of 2,020 cases in mid-January.

The number of people receiving care in an ICU has also steadily fallen in recent weeks, with 85 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care as of 11am. 

Three people were admitted to ICU in the past 24 hours and five have been discharged. 

Health officials yesterday confirmed that a further 10 people with Covid-19 died in Ireland. 

The number of people with the virus who have died in Ireland now stands at 4,518.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also said that 646 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Ireland to 225,820. 

