Coronavirus: Seven deaths and 400 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 400 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reported that seven more people have died with Covid-19.

Two of these deaths occurred in April, two occurred in March and three occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62 – 89 years.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 239,723 and the death toll to 4,737.

Of the cases notified today:

205 are men / 193 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

162 in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Department of Health