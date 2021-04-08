#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: Seven deaths and 400 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures have been reported by the Department of Health.

By Adam Daly Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 5:58 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 400 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reported that seven more people have died with Covid-19.

Two of these deaths occurred in April, two occurred in March and three occurred in February. 

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62 – 89 years.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 239,723 and the death toll to 4,737.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 205 are men / 193 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 162 in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

cases 8 april Source: Department of Health

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
