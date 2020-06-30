Coronavirus: One further death and 11 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that one more patient has died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that 11 new cases of the disease have been confirmed here.

A total of 1,736 people have now died from Covid-19 in Ireland and there has been a total of 25,473 cases here.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said in a statement this evening: “Today marks 6 months since the WHO first received reports of what we now know to be Covid-19.

“Since then, there have been 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths reported worldwide.

We know more about this virus and how to limit its spread than we did 6 months ago. It is very important that we keep up the national effort to reduce the impact of this disease in our country.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Each person should risk assess their own environment to inform their personal decisions and actions during this pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We know how this virus spreads, we know the public health behaviours required to protect ourselves and others, we must continue to be aware of the disease and limit its spread.”