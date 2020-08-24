Coronavirus: No deaths and 147 new cases in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,777.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 147 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 28,116.

Of the cases notified today:

80 are men, 67 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

60 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

14 cases have been identified as community transmission

73 cases are in Dublin, 17 are in Kildare, 12 are in Offaly, 11 are in Wicklow, nine are in Limerick, and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary and Wexford.

“Evidence from the ECDC and international experience to date suggests that children do not commonly transmit Covid-19 to other children or adults in school settings,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“Internationally, were schools have been reopened, schools have not been a significant driver of community transmission,” Dr Glynn said.

“We all have a role to play in keeping this virus at low levels – this is key to protecting our educational system over the coming weeks.”

Schools are due to reopen later this week for the first time since they were closed as Covid-19 restrictions kicked in back in March.