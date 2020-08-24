This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 August, 2020
Coronavirus: No deaths and 147 new cases in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 Aug 2020, 5:53 PM
Monday 24 Aug 2020, 5:53 PM
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,777.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 147 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 28,116.

Of the cases notified today: 

  • 80 are men, 67 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • 60 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 14 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 73 cases are in Dublin, 17 are in Kildare, 12 are in Offaly, 11 are in Wicklow, nine are in Limerick, and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary and Wexford. 

“Evidence from the ECDC and international experience to date suggests that children do not commonly transmit Covid-19 to other children or adults in school settings,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said. 

“Internationally, were schools have been reopened, schools have not been a significant driver of community transmission,” Dr Glynn said. 

“We all have a role to play in keeping this virus at low levels – this is key to protecting our educational system over the coming weeks.”

Schools are due to reopen later this week for the first time since they were closed as Covid-19 restrictions kicked in back in March. 

